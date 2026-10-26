Bonfiglioli to review royalty arrangement with Indian arm where appropriate

What prompted the Bonfiglioli group to list its Indian unit? Why was the IPO structured entirely as an OFS?

Sonia Bonfiglioli: The listing is an important milestone in our 25-year-long association with India and reflects the maturity and strength of the business we have built over the years. Bonfiglioli India has established a strong market position, healthy cash generation and a sound balance sheet. Since it did not require fresh equity capital for its current business needs, we chose the OFS route. We felt this was an appropriate stage to bring public shareholders into the company and allow them to participate in its future journey. The Bonfiglioli group remains the majority shareholder, and our commitment to India's long-term development remains unchanged. We believe the listing will further strengthen the company’s visibility, governance and accountability.

Would the group consider revisiting the 6 per cent royalty arrangement with its Indian unit? How do you plan to protect minority shareholders’ interests?

Bonfiglioli: The technology and trademark licensing arrangement is a formal agreement that has been in place for several years. It has been an integral part of the business model under which Bonfiglioli India has developed. It provides access to the group's technology, intellectual property (IP), engineering know-how and global brand. The contractual royalty of 6 per cent applies to sales of specified licensed products, not to the company’s entire revenue.

The arrangement was disclosed as part of the IPO process. Since Bonfiglioli India is now a listed company, related-party transactions are subject to applicable governance, disclosure and approval requirements, including oversight by the Audit Committee and independent directors.

Like any long-term commercial arrangement, its terms can be reviewed where appropriate, taking into account the technology and support provided as well as shareholders’ interests.

Kennady V Kaippally: From Bonfiglioli India’s perspective, access to the group’s IP and technology is a significant competitive advantage. We benefit from seven global research and development (R&D) centres and 70 years of engineering expertise without having to independently invest in and maintain a comparable global R&D infrastructure.

Around 35 per cent of our 2025 sales came from products introduced in the preceding three years. Access to the group's technology and product portfolio helps us continuously introduce new products and respond quickly to evolving customer requirements. Our business also involves extensive co-engineering with customers, requiring continuous product development and engineering support. We have built a competitive and profitable business over the years while operating under this licensing framework.

Could you talk about the evolution of India's role within the group’s global operations? Could it become a major manufacturing and engineering hub?

Bonfiglioli: India's role within the group has evolved significantly from what began primarily as an investment to serve the domestic market, into an important manufacturing and engineering base. Over the years, we have built strong manufacturing capabilities, engineering expertise and a competitive supplier ecosystem in India. Today, our Indian operations serve both domestic and international customers across industrial, mobility and renewable energy (RE) applications.We see India playing an increasingly important role in our global manufacturing network, complementing the capabilities of our operations in Italy and other locations. This reflects our long-term commitment to India and our belief in the strengths we have developed here.

Amid global supply-chain realignments and the evolution of a China+1 strategy, would the group consider shifting more production and export mandates to India?

Kaippally: For us, the opportunity is on both fronts — growing with the Indian market while expanding our contribution to Bonfiglioli's global business. In our industry, precision, reliability and engineering support are as important as cost. Bonfiglioli India has established strengths in these areas, supported by a strong manufacturing base, an extensive supplier network and experience in serving demanding global customers. Our exports have been growing strongly, demonstrating the competitiveness of our Indian operations in international markets. As global supply chains become more diversified, we see further opportunities to build on this strength. We view this as an opportunity to strengthen the group’s overall manufacturing capabilities, with India playing a complementary role alongside Italy and our other global operations. India’s domestic industrial growth provides substantial opportunities across manufacturing, infrastructure, construction equipment and RE. India is no longer seen merely as a low-cost manufacturing destination, as companies recognise the country’s engineering capabilities, quality standards and improving supply chain competitiveness.

What are the group's investment plans for India? Are further capacity expansion, greenfield projects or acquisitions on the cards?