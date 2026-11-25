India's Wipro said on Wednesday it had signed ​a strategic partnership with oil major BP to take over finance operations involving about 3,000 employees in India, Hungary and Malaysia, as the British firm shifts more of its back-office functions to an external provider.

Under ‌the partnership, the employees currently ​supporting BP's finance operations will ​move to Wipro, which will use artificial intelligence, automation and ​other technologies to improve the efficiency of the operations, the Indian IT services company said in a statement.

The partnership highlights a growing trend among global companies to move in-house support ​functions to specialist IT services providers as they seek to ‌streamline operations, lower costs and improve productivity through automation and ​artificial intelligence. Similar employee transfers have featured in recent outsourcing deals involving global companies and Indian IT services firms.

The new operating model is expected ‌to take effect in ​2027, subject to applicable conditions, ‌Wipro said.

BP will retain overall responsibility for standards, controls, data ‌and technology governance.

BP Chief Financial Officer Kate Thomson said ​the partnership would help the company improve its finance operations, make better use of technology and simplify ​processes.

Wipro, which employs more than 240,000 people across 65 countries, provides technology services and consulting to businesses ‌globally.

BP has roughly 7,500 employees in India, more than 3,300 ‌in Hungary, and about 1,400 in Malaysia, according to its website. The partnership is expected to involve about 3000 employees across the three regions.