India needs to boost strategic storage capacity: BP India head Dube
BP India Chairman Kartikeya Dube says India should expand strategic reserves, diversify energy sources and increase domestic oil and gas production to enhance energy security
Shubhangi Mathur
premium
Listen to This Article
India needs to strengthen strategic storage capacity, diversify energy sources, and boost domestic oil and gas production to navigate challenges arising from geopolitical tensions, said BP India Head Chairman Kartikeya Dube at an industry event.
Topics : BP India energy sector Petroleum sector