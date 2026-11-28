State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has approved an investment of ₹1,26,656 crore, with an estimated cost variation of 20 per cent, to set up an integrated greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex at Ramayapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, marking a major expansion of its refining and petrochemical footprint.

The project, to be implemented through a wholly owned subsidiary, will comprise a 9 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) refinery and a 1.5 MMTPA mixed-feed ethylene cracker, along with downstream petrochemical units, according to a stock exchange filing.

The integrated complex will have a total processing throughput of 10.5 MMTPA and a petrochemical intensity of about 34 per cent. The project cost is more than 26 per cent higher than the initial estimate.

The board approved the project at its meeting on Saturday. The facility is targeted to achieve scheduled commercial operations by July 2032, BPCL said.

The board also approved an equity infusion of up to ₹44,330 crore into the wholly owned subsidiary, to be contributed in one or more tranches. The amount includes an earlier-approved equity contribution of up to ₹4,900 crore, as disclosed in the company's October 23, 2026, intimation. The proposed infusion is subject to approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and other applicable clearances.

The project will be financed through a combination of equity and debt, with financing arrangements with lenders being finalised, BPCL said. The company said the investment aims to address its widening deficit in key transportation fuels, as well as India's growing petrochemical supply gap.

The integrated refinery-petrochemical configuration is expected to enhance the availability of petroleum products, reduce import dependence on key polymers and improve value realisation through greater integration of refining and petrochemical operations.

The project is also expected to diversify BPCL's earnings base and support the growth of India's downstream chemicals and polymer industries.