BPCL arm to invest $2.8 billion in Brazil's oil and gas exploration project

The project’s operator, Brazil’s state-run Petrobras, has approved the final investment decision (FID), said BPCL in a regulatory filing. The SEAP-I project involves development of oil and gas discoveries in the BM-SEAL-11 concession in Brazil.

“The project has the potential to provide access to equity oil, which will help in strengthening the energy security of the country,” said BPCL.

IBV Brasil Petróleo Ltda (IBV), a company in which BPCL holds 65.40 per cent equity through its wholly owned subsidiary BPRL and its step-down subsidiaries, holds a 40 per cent participating interest in the BM-SEAL-11 concession, alongside Petrobras as the operator with a 60 per cent participating interest.

“On April 13, 2026, Petrobras, operator of the BM-SEAL-11 consortium, approved the final investment decision (FID) for the SEAP-I project, which encompasses development of oil and gas discovered in the BM-SEAL-11 concession in Brazil,” said BPCL.