Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has commissioned an integrated lube oil blending plant and base oil terminal at Rasayani in Maharashtra, strengthening its manufacturing and supply-chain infrastructure as the state-run energy major seeks to expand its MAK Lubricants business.

The facilities, inaugurated on November 21 by BPCL chairman and managing director Sanjay Khanna, bring together base oil receipt and storage, lubricant blending, product filling, warehousing and dispatch within a single integrated operational complex, according to a company statement.

The new infrastructure is expected to improve manufacturing flexibility, inventory management and supply reliability, while allowing BPCL to respond more efficiently to changing customer requirements and market demand.

The development is strategically significant for BPCL's lubricants business, where efficient sourcing, blending, packaging and distribution are important to maintaining product availability and competing across automotive and industrial lubricant markets.

The Rasayani facility incorporates a range of automated manufacturing and warehouse management technologies, including recipe-based blending through a Plant Control System (PCS), piggable pipelines, automated filling and palletising, an Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), a Warehouse Management System (WMS) and automated gantry operations.

These systems are designed to improve process control, product traceability and inventory visibility while reducing manual handling and enhancing workplace safety.

The integration of manufacturing and logistics operations is also expected to improve the efficiency of material movement across the facility, potentially reducing operational bottlenecks and strengthening the consistency of supply to customers and distribution channels.

The commissioning marks a significant step in BPCL's efforts to strengthen the manufacturing backbone of MAK Lubricants, its lubricants brand, as the company seeks to build scale and improve its competitive positioning.

Addressing the inauguration, Khanna congratulated the Exploration and Production (E&P) and Lubes business teams and stressed the importance of effectively managing and leveraging the facility's advanced automation and integrated systems.

BPCL Director (Finance) V.R.K. Gupta highlighted the transition from the company's earlier Wadilube operations to Rasayani, saying the new facility offered opportunities to increase business volumes and improve profitability.

Director (Marketing) Subhankar Sen emphasised the need to translate the investment in smart manufacturing and warehousing into a stronger customer value proposition through better service delivery.

Business Head (Lubes) S. Kannan described Rasayani as a strategic platform for the next phase of expansion.

"The golden era of MAK Lubricants has truly begun!" he said.

Calling the facility "the launchpad for MAK's next phase of growth, excellence and leadership," Kannan urged the team to leverage the new infrastructure and convert its technological capabilities into a competitive advantage and stronger business performance.

The facility's combination of automated blending, filling and warehousing systems reflects the growing importance of technology-led manufacturing in the lubricants industry.

Lubricant production involves the blending of base oils with performance-enhancing additives to meet specifications for different automotive and industrial applications. Consistency in formulation, process control, storage and product handling is therefore critical to maintaining quality and operational efficiency.

By integrating these activities at Rasayani, BPCL aims to strengthen control over the manufacturing and distribution process, improve traceability and enhance its ability to manage a wider range of products and customer requirements.

The automated storage and retrieval infrastructure, coupled with digital warehouse management, is expected to provide better inventory visibility and streamline dispatch operations.

The company, however, did not disclose the plant's production capacity, investment outlay or expected contribution to MAK Lubricants' revenue and profitability.

The Rasayani project involved extensive coordination between BPCL's E&P and Lubes teams, along with the Central Procurement Organisation, Information Systems and Infrastructure teams.

The commissioning adds to BPCL's existing lubricants manufacturing infrastructure and supports its broader strategy of strengthening operational capabilities across its refining, marketing and downstream businesses.

BPCL, which operates refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina with a combined crude processing capacity of around 35.3 million tonnes per annum, is India's second-largest oil marketing company.

Its wider marketing network includes more than 25,300 fuel stations, over 6,250 LPG distributorships and around 440 lubricants distributors, providing an extensive distribution platform for its petroleum and lubricant products.