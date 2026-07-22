BPCL, HPCL post Q1 losses amid crude oil spike, weak fuel margins

State-owned refiners Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Wednesday reported huge losses for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) due to sharp rise in crude oil prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

BPCL posted consolidated net loss of ₹1,872.70 crore as compared to a profit of ₹6,839.02 crore in Q1FY26. This was BPCL's first quarterly loss since Q2FY23. The company's revenue from operations rose 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1.59 trillion during the quarter from ₹1.29 lakh crore a year ago.

HPCL reported a net loss of ₹12,264 crore in Q1FY27, as compared to a profit of ₹4,110 crore in Q1FY26. This was HPCL's first quarterly loss since Q3FY23. The company's total income rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.45 trillion in Q1FY27 from ₹1.20 trillion in Q1FY26.

The companies said the steep losses were driven by suppressed marketing margin on certain petroleum products. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) refrained from increasing petrol and diesel prices until early May even as crude oil prices crossed $100 per barrel mark. The fuel retailers hiked prices four times across the country in May, raising petrol prices by ₹7.38 a litre and diesel by ₹7.52 per litre.

The two companies also incurred significant losses on sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. As of June 30, BPCL's cumulative LPG under-recovery stood at ₹15,803 crore, while HPCL reported under-recoveries of ₹16,405 crore. BPCL said it has recognised three equal monthly instalments totalling ₹1,898 crore for Q1FY27 as the government's compensation for under-recoveries on sale of domestic LPG.

Sales performance

BPCL sold 13.62 million tonnes (mt) of petroleum products in the domestic market during the quarter under review, up 0.29 per cent from a year earlier. The company’s refinery throughput stood at 10.15 mt in the period, with capacity utilisation of 115 per cent.

HPCL reported a 0.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in product sales to 13.12 mt in Q1FY27, while petrol and diesel sales climbed 8.1 per cent to 8.8 mt. HPCL's refineries processed 6.52 mt of crude oil during Q1FY27, operating at 107 per cent of its installed capacity. Its flagship Visakh refinery processed 3.97 mt of crude oil, with capacity utilisation of 106 per cent, while the Mumbai refinery processed 2.55 mt, operating at 108 per cent capacity.

HPCL's average gross refining margin (GRM) surged to $23.80 per barrel in Q1FY27, compared with $3.08 per barrel in the year-ago period. The company said the figure excludes the impact of the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), and the road and infrastructure cess levied on exports of select petroleum products.

The company spent ₹1,734 crore during the quarter for strengthening refining and marketing infrastructure, including investments in subsidiaries and joint venture companies to build additional capacities, new business lines, and improving operating efficiencies.

BPCL shares fell 1.49 per cent to ₹314.50 on the BSE, while HPCL declined 2.89 per cent to ₹395.25 on Wednesday.