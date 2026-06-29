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Home / Companies / News / BPCL to acquire 40% stake in Tiki Tar and Shell India for ₹85 crore

BPCL to acquire 40% stake in Tiki Tar and Shell India for ₹85 crore

The acquisition, which has received approval from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), is expected to be completed within 90 days

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

The transaction is not a related-party deal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 3:13 PM IST

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State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation on Monday said it will acquire a 40 per cent equity stake in Tiki Tar and Shell India for ₹85 crore in cash, as it seeks to expand its presence in India's fast-growing value-added bitumen market.

The acquisition, which has received approval from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), is expected to be completed within 90 days, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) said in a regulatory filing.

The transaction is not a related-party deal.

Incorporated in October 2019, Tiki Tar and Shell India Pvt Ltd (TTSIPL) manufactures and markets bitumen and bituminous products used in highways and airport runways.

 

Its portfolio includes VG Grade Bitumen, Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen (CRMB), and emulsions.

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The company also exports to Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

BPCL said the investment aligns with its strategy to tap growing demand for value-added bitumen driven by India's infrastructure expansion.

TTSIPL reported a revenue of ₹404.6 crore in FY26 compared to ₹545.2 crore in FY25 and ₹317.8 crore in FY24. The company has an authorised share capital of ₹37 crore and a paid-up capital of about ₹36.1 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : BPCL Bharat Petroleum Corporation Bharat Petroleum Shell India

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 3:13 PM IST

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