BPCL to shut crude units at Mumbai refinery in September, says report
BPCL plans to shut a 120,000 bpd crude unit and secondary units at its Mumbai refinery for routine maintenance in September-October
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India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation plans to shut a crude unit that produces 120,000 barrels per day, as well as some secondary units, at its 200,000 bpd Mumbai refinery in western India for three to four weeks in September and October for routine maintenance, an industry source said on Monday.
The state-run refiner had plans to shut the units for maintenance in June, the source said.
The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Indian refiners have delayed their refinery maintenance plans to meet local fuel demand, a government official said previously.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 5:05 PM IST