Brigade Enterprises aims 21% rise in FY27 pre-sales at ₹9,000 crore: MD

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd expects 21 per cent growth in pre-sales this fiscal to ₹9,000 crore on strong demand for mid-income and premium homes, a top company official said.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises Ltd, one of the leading real estate firms in the country, has developed more than 300 projects in the last 40 years.

In an interview with PTI, the company's Managing Director, Pavitra Shankar, said housing demand remains strong, especially in the ₹1-3 crore per apartment price range.

She said the company's large township projects are doing very well in terms of sales.

Asked about sales booking for the current 2026-27 fiscal, Shankar said, "We have given an annual guidance of ₹9,000 crore. We are confident of achieving the number if we get approvals on time to launch our projects.".

She said the company has a strong launch pipeline.

"At the moment we have 33 million square feet of ongoing projects, 16 million square feet of upcoming launches," Shankar said.

On land bank for future projects, Shankar said the company continues to acquire land across major cities in South India through outright purchase and joint development agreement (JDA) with landowners.

She ruled out any immediate plan to enter Delhi-NCR and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) markets. The company has recently entered the Coimbatore market, considering the city's growth potential.

On Thursday, Brigade Enterprises announced an investment of ₹40,000 crore over the next three years to develop housing, commercial, hospitality and warehousing projects across major cities in South India.

The investments will be towards development of 40 million sq ft area.

The company also has plans to launch a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) within the next five years to monetise its rent-yielding commercial assets.

Brigade Group has completed 40 years in business, during which it developed more than 110 million sq ft area across 300+ projects. The company has established its presence across 10 cities.

Brigade Group Executive Chairman M R Jaishankar said the company would fund these massive investments through internal accruals, customer advances, and debt. Around 70 per cent of the investment would be to build housing projects.

Brigade Enterprises Joint MD Nirupa Shankar noted that office demand continues to be strong despite global uncertainties and said the company is expanding its office assets portfolio to cater the requirement of global and domestic companies.

The Group has already listed its hospitality business on stock exchanges. It has more than 1,600 keys in its portfolio and is building more hotels.