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Home / Companies / News / Brigade Enterprises sales bookings dip 5% to ₹1,061 crore in Apr-Jun

Brigade Enterprises sales bookings dip 5% to ₹1,061 crore in Apr-Jun

Realty firm's sales volumes declined 22% to 0.74 million sq ft in the June quarter, while average sales realisation rose 21% to ₹14,256 per sq ft

Brigade Enterprises

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd's sales bookings fell 5 per cent to ₹1,061 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal on lower volumes.

Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at ₹1,118 crore in the year-ago period.

In its latest investor presentation, the company said it achieved pre-sales of ₹1,061 crore with a volume of 0.74 million sq ft in the April-June quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal.

The sales volumes dropped 22 per cent from 0.94 million sq ft in the first quarter of the last financial year.

However, the average sales realisation stood at ₹14,256 per sq ft during the June quarter, a growth of 21 per cent over the year-ago period.

 

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Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Recently, the company reported a 37 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹216.94 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at ₹157.95 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to ₹1,179.22 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from ₹1,332.86 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group has developed many housing and commercial projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City. It also has a presence in the hospitality and education sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Brigade Enterprises Real Estate Real estate firms

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 1:48 PM IST