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Brigade Enterprises to raise ₹1,500 crore through private NCD issue

Brigade Enterprises' board has approved raising Rs 1,500 crore through privately placed non-convertible debentures and Rs 180 crore via convertible warrants

Brigade Group

Separately, the company will raise ₹180 crore by issuing 34.23 lakh convertible warrants to the promoter group, subject to shareholders' approval

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 8:48 PM IST

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Bengaluru-based realty developer Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday said its board had approved raising about ₹1,500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis in one or more tranches.
 
Separately, the company will raise ₹180 crore by issuing 34.23 lakh convertible warrants to the promoter group, subject to shareholders' approval. The company will seek shareholders' nod for the proposals at its 31st annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 13.
 
The board approved the issuance of convertible warrants to promoter group entities at ₹526 apiece, comprising a face value of ₹10 and a premium of ₹516 per share. The company's shares closed at ₹560.20 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.
 
 
Each warrant is convertible into one equity share, with the option to convert within 18 months from the date of allotment, in line with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, the company said.
 
Earlier, Brigade's real estate business registered pre-sales of 6.13 million square feet (msf), translating into a value of ₹7,424 crore. The segment clocked revenue of ₹4,002 crore, up 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

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Brigade's overall FY26 revenue grew 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,909 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), however, declined marginally by 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,638 crore. The company's reported profit after tax (PAT) increased 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹725 crore.
 
Additionally, Brigade Enterprises has been expanding its residential and commercial real estate portfolio across southern India and has stepped up business development over the past year through a series of land acquisitions and joint development agreements.
 
The company has projects across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and GIFT City, spanning the residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors.
 

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Topics : Brigade Enterprises NCDs non-convertible debentures

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 8:48 PM IST

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