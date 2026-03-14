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Brigade Group enters industrial realty with 25-acre park in Bengaluru

The park would offer around 2 million square feet of leasable space and will cater to the high-growth industrial sectors of the region, including aerospace and defence, IT/ITES, and data centres

Brigade Hotels

In a regulatory filing, Bengaluru-based Brigade said it has forayed into industrial real estate, with the launch of 'Brigade Industrial Park', a 25-acre industrial development in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd will develop a 25-acre industrial park in Bengaluru to meet rising demand.

In a regulatory filing, Bengaluru-based Brigade said it has forayed into industrial real estate, with the launch of 'Brigade Industrial Park', a 25-acre industrial development in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru.

The park would offer around 2 million square feet of leasable space and will cater to the high-growth industrial sectors of the region, including aerospace and defence, IT/ITES, and data centres.

The company did not disclose the investment to build this park.

In a separate filing, Brigade said its group company BuzzWorks, which provides managed office space, has leased 550 seats in Hyderabad to Dublin-based MyComplianceOffice (MCO), a global regulatory technology (RegTech) and compliance technology company.

 

With this signing, BuzzWorks' total leased office space in Hyderabad currently stands at 1.1 lakh sq ft.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of the leading property developers in the country. It has developed many projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City. The company builds residential, commercial (office and retail) and hospitality projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Brigade group Real Estate Company News Housing market

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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