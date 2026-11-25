Bengaluru-based realty firm Brigade Group has recorded sales worth ₹1,600 crore during the launch weekend of the first residential phase of its Brigade Autograph project in the city, the company said on Tuesday.

Located on the Whitefield-Kadugodi Main Road in east Bengaluru, Brigade Autograph is a 40-acre mixed-use township being developed as a joint venture between Brigade Group and Krishna Priya Estates. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of around ₹12,000 crore and comprises about 8 million square feet (sq ft) of commercial and residential saleable area.

The first residential phase, Floris at Brigade Autograph, comprises premium residences spread across five towers of 49 floors each. Following the response to the launch, the company plans to advance the launch of future phases within the township.

The project will also include World Trade Center Bengaluru-Whitefield, a Hyatt Regency hotel with around 250 rooms and suites, Orion Mall and a proposed hospital.

“Brigade Autograph will transform eastern Bengaluru, much as Brigade Gateway transformed the Yeshwantpur-Rajajinagar area in the west,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director at Brigade Enterprises.

Brigade Autograph is the group's 14th integrated township across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, the company said.