Brigade Group to invest ₹40,000 cr to build realty, hospitality projects

Realty firm Brigade Group on Thursday said it will invest Rs 40,000 crore over the next three years to develop housing, commercial, hospitality and warehousing projects across major cities in South India, as part of its expansion plan.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Group on Thursday marked the completion of 40 years in business.

Outlining its growth plans for the next three years, Brigade Group said in a statement that it will invest around Rs 40,000 crores over the next three years for a development pipeline of 40 million sq. ft. across its markets.

Over the past four decades, Brigade has developed more than 110 million sq. ft. across 300+ projects and established its presence across 10 cities.

The Group has built a diversified portfolio that includes residential communities, office developments, retail destinations, and hotels.

"Brigade was built on the belief that real estate is ultimately about creating places that have enduring value for people, businesses and communities. Over four decades, we have grown with the cities and markets in which we operate, adapting to changing aspirations and economic realities," M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Group, said.

The next phase will be about taking that experience into new markets and new opportunities, he added.