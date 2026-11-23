Brookfield Asset Management said on Monday ​it has agreed to ​acquire Indian glass packaging manufacturer ‌PGP Glass from Blackstone for $1.7 billion.

PGP Glass manufactures glass packaging for cosmetics, fragrances, spirits, food and pharmaceutical products.

"We welcome Brookfield and look forward to working with them to accelerate ‌our next phase of growth and value creation," PGP Glass CEO Vijay Shah said.

PGP Glass has 13 furnaces and a production capacity of ​more than 1,800 tonnes per day, according to ‌its website. It operates across markets ​including Brazil, ‌India, and the UK.

New York-based Brookfield ‌Asset Management manages more than $1 trillion across asset ‌classes including ​infrastructure, renewable ​power, private equity, real estate and credit.