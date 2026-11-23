Brookfield agrees to acquire PGP Glass from Blackstone for $1.7 billion
PGP Glass manufactures glass packaging for cosmetics, fragrances, spirits, food and pharmaceutical products
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Brookfield Asset Management said on Monday it has agreed to acquire Indian glass packaging manufacturer PGP Glass from Blackstone for $1.7 billion.
PGP Glass manufactures glass packaging for cosmetics, fragrances, spirits, food and pharmaceutical products.
"We welcome Brookfield and look forward to working with them to accelerate our next phase of growth and value creation," PGP Glass CEO Vijay Shah said.
PGP Glass has 13 furnaces and a production capacity of more than 1,800 tonnes per day, according to its website. It operates across markets including Brazil, India, and the UK.
New York-based Brookfield Asset Management manages more than $1 trillion across asset classes including infrastructure, renewable power, private equity, real estate and credit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 23 2026 | 11:58 AM IST