Brookfield to invest up to $600 mn in ACME's green molecule business

Brookfield will invest up to $600 million in ACME Cleantech Ventures, a UK-based privately held entity within the ACME Group, to support the development and construction of ACME’s pipeline of green molecule projects in India and the Middle East, the global investment firm announced on Thursday.

“This investment marks Brookfield’s entry into the green molecules sector in the region and combines our global scale and institutional capital with ACME’s operating capabilities,” said Nawal Saini, managing partner and head of energy, South Asia and the Middle East, Brookfield.

Brookfield is investing in ACME through its Brookfield Global Transition Fund strategy, which is focused on investing in net-zero carbon opportunities. The investment will enable the development of green molecule projects as a scalable solution to help industries decarbonise their operations across Asia and Europe, it said in a statement.

Brookfield has more than $1 trillion in assets under management and an energy portfolio comprising approximately 50 GW of wind and solar assets in operation and in the pipeline in India.

“We aim to accelerate cost-competitive decarbonization and build a global platform serving customers in Asia, Europe and beyond. Our strong project portfolio, underpinned by long-term, bankable offtake contracts with blue-chip counterparties in India and globally creates a solid foundation for generating large-scale sustainable cash flows over the long term,” said Manoj Upadhyay, chairman of ACME Group.

ACME’s green molecules business has an operational green ammonia facility in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and is advancing its international ambitions through a green ammonia project in Duqm, Oman. ACME is also establishing new facilities in Odisha following its Green Ammonia Purchase Agreement (GAPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, alongside a strategic joint venture with IHI Corporation, Japan, and an offtake contract with Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals.

It has secured offtake partnerships with other international and domestic counterparties, including Yara International of Norway and Indian fertiliser companies such as IFFCO, Paradeep Phosphates Limited, Coromandel International Limited and Indorama India Private Limited.