Brown-Forman aims to make India a top 10 market for Scotch in five years

US-based spirits maker Brown-Forman is looking to make India one of its top 10 markets for its Scotch whisky portfolio within the next five years, banking on a rise in consumers' interest in premium spirits and tailwinds from the India-UK free trade agreement, a senior company executive said.

Brown-Forman, known for its iconic brands such as Jack Daniel's and Woodford Reserve, sees a "scale of opportunity" in the Indian Scotch market, the world's largest by volume, driven by rising consumer premiumisation, increasing experimentation with international whisky styles and a growing willingness to pay for quality.

The Kentucky, US-headquartered firm entered the Indian Scotch market in May this year with 'The GlenDronach', its high-end single-malt Scotch whisky brand. It plans to introduce Benriach next, followed by Glenglassaugh, as it gradually expands its presence in the country, said Adip Agarwal, Global Vice President - Malts & Irish at Brown-Forman.

"I want this market ideally to become one of the top 10 markets for my portfolio within the next five years because of what we believe is the scale of the opportunity here," Agarwal told PTI in an interview.

In the long term, India will be a "critical part of the Scotch strategy" for Brown-Forman, which entered the Scotch segment in 2016 after acquiring The BenRiach Distillery Company and adding single-malt brands The GlenDronach, Benriach and Glenglassaugh to its portfolio, he added.

"Scotch is a segment we have just entered with The GlenDronach this year, and we have plans to bring more Scotch brands to India," Agarwal said, adding that the company also intends to introduce its Irish whiskey offerings here as part of its broader portfolio expansion strategy as per its "long-term ambitions".

The India-UK free trade agreement, which came into effect on July 15, 2026, is expected to boost Scotch whisky sales by reducing import duties from 150 per cent to 75 per cent, with a phased reduction to 40 per cent over the next decade.

It has already improved the price competitiveness of imported Scotch in India, with rival companies such as Diageo and Pernod Ricard lowering prices on some brands in four states by around 10-15 per cent, according to reports.

Agarwal expects the premiumisation trend in India to continue, driven not only by rising prices but also by consumers' willingness to pay more for better quality and products with distinctive craftsmanship.

"The consumer is premiumising in two ways - willing to spend more because they want to pay for better quality, and increasingly able to recognise that value because their confidence is fuelled by knowledge," he said.

Brown-Forman believes this shift will support demand for premium single malts, although the company does not intend to compete in the mass-market Scotch segment.

"We are not going to be in a hurry here. We believe in what's inside the bottle," he said, adding that the company hoped to carve out a share of the market's growth rather than simply take market share from existing players.

Beyond Scotch, Brown-Forman plans to gradually expand its broader spirits portfolio in India, including Irish whiskey, gin, and tequila, as it sharpens its market focus.

"Jack Daniel's has been here for a very long time, but there has been a pivot in the strategy and what we want to do with the market here. So, we will focus more on the market. We will include more options from the portfolio into the market because we believe in the long-term prospect of this market for Brown-Forman," Agarwal said.

He said the company would introduce brands in phases, depending on market opportunities and consumer demand.

"There will be a right time for the right brands to be introduced in the market. So we started with the American portfolio. Now, you see the Scotch," he said, adding that Brown-Forman aims to build a strong premium spirits portfolio in India over the long term.

According to the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), India was the world's largest export market for Scotch whisky by volume in 2025, with exports equivalent to more than 220 million bottles. Volumes shipped to India have grown by over 200 per cent in the past decade, highlighting the scale of opportunity for Scotch producers in the country.