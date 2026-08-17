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Home / Companies / News / BSE and PHDCCI join hands to expand capital-market access for MSMEs

BSE and PHDCCI join hands to expand capital-market access for MSMEs

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create greater awareness among MSMEs about equity financing, particularly through the BSE SME platform

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Illustration: Binay Sinha

PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

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Stock exchange BSE Ltd and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Monday announced a partnership to promote equity financing and expand capital-market access for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country. 
The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create greater awareness among MSMEs about equity financing, particularly through the BSE SME platform, and help eligible businesses navigate the listing process.
  Under the partnership, BSE will provide subject-matter experts and trainers for awareness programmes, seminars, workshops, roadshows and knowledge sessions aimed at helping MSMEs understand the benefits and requirements of raising capital through the markets.
 
  The collaboration will also provide MSMEs with access to mentorship, expert guidance and capacity-building initiatives, besides establishing a nodal-point mechanism to assist businesses in exploring suitable capital-market opportunities.
  BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said the partnership would help take awareness about SME listing closer to businesses across the country.
  "The BSE SME Platform offers eligible businesses an opportunity to access growth capital while enhancing visibility and corporate credibility," he said.
  The chamber will leverage its network of member associations, industry bodies and regional chambers to reach out to SMEs and undertake awareness and capacity-building initiatives.

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 4:46 PM IST