BSE Q2 net profit jumps 45% to ₹809 crore, board clears BKC plot proposal
BSE's Q2FY27 net profit rose 44.9 per cent to ₹809.15 crore, while revenue grew 34.1 per cent; its board also accepted MMRDA's offer for a plot at Mumbai's BKC.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
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Stock exchange BSE on Wednesday reported a 44.9 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹809.15 crore for the quarter ended September, from ₹558.43 crore a year earlier.
In the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, revenue from operations rose 34.1 per cent to ₹1,432.66 crore from ₹1,068.39 crore in the year-ago period.
Sequentially, both figures were lower. Net profit fell 7.4 per cent from ₹874.02 crore in the June quarter, while revenue from operations declined 8.5 per cent from ₹1,566.02 crore.
The exchange’s board also approved a proposal to accept an offer from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the allotment of a plot at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The plot will be used to develop the exchange's proposed additional premises and infrastructure facilities.
The transaction is subject to the completion of the necessary documentation, fulfilment of applicable conditions and execution of definitive agreements with MMRDA. The size and price of the plot were not disclosed. BSE said detailed terms would be intimated once the agreements are executed.
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Topics : BSE Indian stock market BSE Sensex
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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 6:29 PM IST