BSNL proposes ₹77K cr capex over next 5 years to break even by FY29

In the report dated August 6, the DoT told the committee that the No. 4 carrier was on a path of financial turnaround, having taken strategic cost-optimisation measures, and that the additional capital infusion would help the state-run carrier turn around faster.

The DoT was responding to the committee’s suggestions that the DoT and BSNL undertake comprehensive expenditure rationalisation, focusing on a structured roadmap outlining measures for cost control, revenue growth and capital efficiency, adding that clear, time-bound financial turnaround benchmarks be fixed with annual targets for reduction of losses and improvement in operating margins.

The committee also flagged projections by BSNL where its total expenditure was set to rise to ₹34,853 crore in FY27 from ₹30,202 crore in FY26, losses were set to widen to ₹5,946 crore in FY27 from ₹4,643 crore in FY26, despite a rise in revenues to ₹26,407 crore in FY27 from ₹23,259 crore in FY26.

Separately, the committee also asked the DoT to decide on comprehensive infrastructure sharing between BSNL and Vodafone Idea, since the government now owned 49 per cent of the privately run No. 3 carrier.

It also added that discussions between the two entities have reportedly been initiated to strengthen their working and reduce expenditure, and therefore, collaborative utilisation of towers, fibre, spectrum and other network assets would expand service reach, optimise resource use, reduce expenditure, increase connectivity and accelerate 5G rollout, while avoiding duplication of infrastructure and capex.