"Bupa reviews this, and when they get an opportunity, they increase their stake. They have already increased their stake, as they were less than 50 per cent earlier and now they are at 56 per cent. This is their global agenda," Kharbanda said.

The comment comes after the finance ministry notified 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector under the automatic route in May this year. The move is expected to increase foreign interest in the sector.

"Across the globe, they (Bupa) grow at 10-15 per cent, but their business in India is growing at around 35-40 per cent. They view it from a very positive lens," Kharbanda said.

Kharbanda said the British parent company views India as a major opportunity and remains positive about increasing its future stake, given the fast-growing insurance sector in the country.

The standalone health insurer was earlier known as Max Bupa Health Insurance. It was founded in 2008 as a joint venture between Max India and Bupa. Max India, in 2019, sold its entire 51 per cent stake in the company to True North, an Indian private equity firm.

Bupa became the majority shareholder in the company in 2023 after True North sold a 20 per cent stake to it. Niva Bupa went public in November 2024, with Bupa remaining the sole promoter.

On the issue of fresh capital inflow, Kharbanda said the company does not need it as of now.

According to Kharbanda, the insurer is focused on two areas of funding -- technology and distribution. While technology is expected to improve customer experience and make the claims process easier, the company is working to expand its ground presence in Tier-III and Tier-IV towns to strengthen distribution.