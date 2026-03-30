Burman family raises stake in Religare Enterprises to nearly 30%

The Burman family has increased its stake in Religare Enterprises (REL) to about 30.3 per cent after acquiring 130 million shares through open market purchases over the past three weeks, according to exchange filings.

Entities controlled by the family, along with persons acting in concert, carried out the transactions in March, taking their holding past the key 30 per cent threshold. The family also holds warrants which, upon conversion next year, are expected to raise its stake to over 34 per cent in FY27.

Shares of REL fell 8.4 per cent on Monday to close at Rs 202. The stock fell less than 5 per cent in March, outperforming key indices which rose more than 10 per cent.

REL had in February approved a restructuring plan to separate its financial services and insurance businesses. Under the scheme, the financial services business — including lending, broking, and investment activities — will be transferred to Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), while REL will continue to house its stake in Care Health Insurance.

As part of the scheme, RFL will issue shares to REL shareholders in a 1:1 ratio, mirroring the existing shareholding structure.

The company said the demerger aims to create two focused, independently listed entities, enabling sharper strategic direction, improved capital allocation, and potential value unlocking for shareholders.