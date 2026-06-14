Business environment to remain dynamic in FY27, says Asian Paints CEO

Leading paint maker Asian Paints expects the business environment to remain dynamic in FY27 amid heightened competition, commodity price movements, supply-chain risks and geopolitical uncertainties, said its Managing Director and CEO Amit Syngle in the annual report.

Syngle said the recent escalation in West Asia has added to uncertainty surrounding the global economy, particularly for import-dependent markets such as India.

"The business environment will remain dynamic. Competitive intensity, commodity movements, external volatility and supply-chain risks will continue to require discipline," he said while addressing the shareholders.

According to Syngle, the tensions in West Asia could have implications for energy costs, logistics and broader cost structures. Despite these near-term challenges, the company remains optimistic about its long-term prospects and believes it is entering the new financial year from a position of strength.

"We enter the new financial year with a stronger business, a broader opportunity set and a clear conviction in the path ahead," Syngle said.

He noted that Asian Paints has continued to focus on strengthening its capabilities, expanding its opportunities and building customer trust, even as market conditions have become more challenging.

"Asian Paints has never been defined only by the markets it serves, but by the capabilities it builds, the trust it earns and the standards it sets for itself," he said.

Syngle said the company would continue to focus on six key priorities -- strengthening brand equity, accelerating innovation, scaling services, deepening regional market execution, expanding B2B and industrial coatings businesses, and advancing backward integration.

The country's largest paint maker said the long-term opportunity across the markets in which it operates remains compelling, supported by structural growth drivers and rising consumer aspirations.

Syngle said the experience of the past year had reinforced the importance of maintaining clarity of purpose, operational discipline and a long-term approach to business.

"The year gone by has reaffirmed the value of clarity, discipline and long-term thinking," he said.

Looking ahead, the company expects India's long-term consumption and housing story, rising urbanisation, infrastructure investments and growing consumer aspirations to support demand across paints and home decor categories.

Asian Paints plans to further strengthen its market presence after adding nearly 6,000 retail touchpoints during FY26, taking advantage of its vast dealer network to gain market share across urban and rural markets.

The company is also banking on premiumisation to drive value growth. New products contributed around 16 per cent of overall revenues during FY26, reflecting the company's emphasis on differentiated offerings in waterproofing, wood finishes and premium wall coatings.

The domestic paints industry is witnessing intensified competition, rising input-cost volatility and evolving consumer preferences, prompting companies to sharpen execution and invest in new growth avenues.