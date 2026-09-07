Business model change needed to capture value from AI: KPIT's Kishor Patil

“I see a strategic need to change the business model. Focus more on the product, outcome based products and ARR license based because the traditional revenue is getting squeezed by AI,” he told Business Standard on the sidelines of a Nasscom event last week.

The ER&D segment, which includes automotive, semiconductors, industrials, energy and utilities, telecom, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer electronics, has been one of the fastest-growing ones in India’s technology industry. Exports in the sector were expected to grow at about 7.7 per cent last financial year, higher than IT services (4.1 per cent) and software products (4 per cent), according to Nasscom data.

Patil stressed the need for the players to come up with industry-specific end-to-end solutions that can lift the industry to a meaningful level. While global capability centres (GCCs) cater to their parent companies and services companies to their clients outside, startups can play a larger role in leading the change. The sector is expected to touch $100 billion by the end of this decade, up from $63 billion in 2026.

“If we don't change the model then it is always a risk. AI will reduce traditional spend. If you are doing something for old tech maintenance, that part can be significantly impacted. But new spends will increase and can we capture that with AI.”

For example, he says, global automotive spend is expected to go up to about $110 billion from $60 billion in eight years. Of that, 70 per cent will be AI-based and companies need to be ready with their platforms and products to grab a slice of that.

While the cost of AI is high, Patil believes companies are looking for more guaranteed outcomes within a certain timeline. “It's not only value and cost. It is about the timeline and quality and the type of data one has to deliver a better quality,” he added.

The other is to build an ecosystem of enterprises, startups and deeptech companies, something available in California and China, where companies work very closely with one another. India’s global capability centres (GCCs) can also play a part, with many of them engaged in high-value services. Besides automotive, the other areas of opportunity include aerospace and defence. Aeroplane maker Airbus is grappling to meet the surge in demand from clients in a post-pandemic world, and European countries are sucking up engineering capacity as they boost their defence spending.

However, the current challenge for the sector is to get over the slowdown in the automotive industry — the main contributor to the ER&D segment — where spending still remains slow and a recovery looks unlikely before next year.