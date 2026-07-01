Businesses see limited impact from WhatsApp usernames despite user interest

Executives from the direct-to-consumer and logistics ecosystem told Business Standard that the rollout of WhatsApp usernames is unlikely to significantly alter how businesses communicate with customers. Many said phone numbers will continue to remain central to commerce and delivery operations.

Rahul Saxena, founder of Gurugram-based fresh commerce platform Satvacart, said the feature would have little impact because businesses will continue to rely on customers' phone numbers to complete orders and coordinate deliveries. "I don't think it could change anything for anybody on the business side of things. Anyhow, to connect with the customer (for example, during a doorstep delivery), we need their phone number. And if communication does not happen over WhatsApp, it will be SMS," Saxena said.

He also noted that promotional messaging on WhatsApp has already become less effective because of Meta's restrictions. "If you fire 2,000 messages, hardly 5 per cent of the messages reach the customer and many marketing messages are either blocked or marked as spam. It appears it is a very poor-performing asset for any marketing," he said.

Madhav Kasturia, founder of quick-commerce logistics startup Zippee, echoed the view and said the company uses WhatsApp Business APIs primarily for transactional updates such as delivery status, operational alerts and customer notifications.

"We are sending and broadcasting messages through phone numbers. For us, it may not change anything right now because we will already have phone numbers or usernames, whatever the case may be, it doesn't make much difference," he said, explaining that customer information flows to the company from direct-to-consumer platforms that receive the orders.

Kasturia said brands will always have customers' personal identification data (PID) and will hold it very closely. He added that WhatsApp is just a communication medium rather than a replacement for core customer data.

Using a username instead of a phone number is not unique. Platforms such as Signal and Telegram introduced similar features earlier.

WhatsApp has been working on this feature for a few years and announced plans to launch it in early 2024. It is an optional feature. Users who are not interested in using a username can continue using their mobile numbers.

Meanwhile, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the current focus is on rolling out usernames to individual users rather than businesses, as the latter already have verified business names on the platform.

The company also said small businesses and organisations can maintain a consistent online presence if they choose to. They will be able to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp.

"I know myself that it can be really frustrating when you're trying to connect with a business and you have to quickly write down a phone number from their shop window, or when you see it written on an ad. We think this will be quite powerful for businesses who want to give out usernames instead," said Alice Newton-Rex, head of product at WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, concerns around security continue among business users. Alok Chawla, founder of KikoLive, flagged potential risks associated with the shift to usernames. He said the feature could make impersonation and spoofing easier if bad actors create usernames resembling those of well-known brands or businesses. Unless WhatsApp builds robust verification mechanisms and clearly distinguishes authentic business accounts, users could find it harder to identify genuine brands, potentially increasing phishing and fraud attempts, he added.

However, cybersecurity experts said allowing users to connect through usernames instead of personal identifiers such as phone numbers could reduce spam from businesses as well as curb digital arrest scams.

Once a WhatsApp user enables usernames, the recipient — whether an individual or a business — will not see the user's phone number when contacted for the first time, according to the messaging platform.

This implies that businesses are less likely to contact users through other channels such as calls or SMS after a transaction is completed, as phone numbers would be masked.

"Hopefully, it also brings down the number of random WhatsApp video calls and digital arrest scams because only users verified with a person's key would be able to connect with them. This can bring down a lot of spam that people used to exploit earlier," said Pankit Desai, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of cybersecurity company Sequretek.

A WhatsApp username key is an optional four-digit code that adds an extra layer of privacy by requiring anyone contacting a user for the first time to know both the username and the key. It is designed to limit spam and unwanted messages, even if someone knows the username.

"Once your key feature is enabled, then only those users whom you have given access to will be able to reach out," Desai added.