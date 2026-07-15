Cadila Pharma says no curbs on Aciloc products, affirms compliance

Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said there is no order prohibiting the manufacture, sale or distribution of its Aciloc 150+ and Aciloc 300+ products, adding that supplies to pharmacies continue uninterrupted.

The company said both products comply with all applicable national regulatory requirements and remain available in the market.

Cadila clarified that Aciloc 150+ and Aciloc 300+ contain famotidine, a histamine H2 receptor antagonist used to treat acid-related disorders. It said the active pharmaceutical ingredient has always been clearly disclosed on the packaging and labels of all Aciloc products in line with applicable labelling requirements.

The company added that its scientific and regulatory teams are engaging with the relevant authorities and examining the matter in detail.

"Patient safety remains our highest priority. The active pharmaceutical ingredient is clearly stated on every Aciloc pack in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and extending our full cooperation while reviewing the matter carefully," said Arani Chatterjee, president, Cadila Pharmaceuticals.

He added that the company remains committed to ensuring confidence in the quality, safety and appropriate use of its medicines while maintaining uninterrupted availability of its products.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals reiterated its commitment to quality, patient safety and regulatory compliance, saying it will continue to work with the relevant authorities.