CAG calls for closer ties with CCI to protect markets and public funds

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Sanjay Murthy on Wednesday called for a stronger institutional partnership between the CAG and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), arguing that audit findings and competition enforcement are “complementary” tools for protecting India’s public finances and market integrity.

Speaking at the CCI’s 17th annual day, Murthy made the case that the relationship between the two bodies is “not incidental, it is structured”, noting that when suppliers fix prices or rig bids in government procurement, they simultaneously violate competition law and cause “direct and measurable loss to the public exchequer”.

Citing examples from South Korea and South Africa, where supreme audit institutions and competition authorities have worked in tandem to safeguard markets and consumers, Murthy argued that India too needs similar institutional collaboration, especially in large public infrastructure projects.

“Every rupee saved through competitive procurement is a rupee that can be reinvested in the welfare of citizens — whether for an additional medicine, a computer for a school, or a classroom for a child,” Murthy said. “The cost of absent competition is never abstract. It is always borne by someone, and that someone is invariably the ordinary citizen,” he added.

He said competition is now central to growth, innovation, investment, consumer welfare and state capacity, especially in sectors such as fintech, logistics, green energy, e-commerce and digital public infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Murthy said the CAG is building tools for near real-time identification of procurement and market risk indicators, moving away from periodic audit cycles towards continuous monitoring. Planned capabilities include anomaly detection, predictive risk scoring, and network analysis across procurement databases.

The CAG is also seeking deeper analytical access to GST systems, logistics databases, power exchanges, and transport networks — infrastructure that, if mined effectively, could surface competition concerns well before they harden into cartels.

“Going forward, our vision is to enable near real-time identification of procurement and market risk indicators,” Murthy said.

He also flagged the need for stronger institutional capacity, including deeper use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and specialised training to move beyond sample-based audits and identify systemic risks across large datasets.

CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur also identified artificial intelligence as the most consequential challenge now facing the regulator and the most difficult to police.

“Artificial intelligence has really changed the scale and the speed. The tools have become very sophisticated. It has become very difficult to establish that there are anti-competitive effects which are happening,” she added.

Crucially, the opacity of AI systems was flagged as a core obstacle. “The systems being used are very opaque, which makes it very difficult to detect what is actually happening,” she highlighted.

Going forward, Kaur said the CCI would need to hire data scientists, data analysts and forensic audit specialists to keep pace with digital markets. “If we are to go behind the AI applications and identify at what stage something became anti-competitive, we need people with that capability,” she said.

Kaur also traced the CCI’s evolution on penalties, noting that the regulator had moved to global turnover from relevant turnover as the basis for fines under the 2023 amendments — a shift that is now being tested in a legal battle with Apple.