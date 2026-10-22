Can AI keep your secrets safe? Eternal's dark.ai to offer encrypted chats

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, is developing a privacy-focused consumer artificial intelligence (AI) assistant called dark.ai. In the company's second-quarter shareholders' letter, filed with the BSE on Wednesday, founder Deepinder Goyal said the zero-access, end-to-end encrypted intelligence is currently being tested internally and is expected to be launched globally by the end of 2026.

The product is aimed at users who want to use AI for sensitive conversations, confidential research, and business decisions without worrying about who might access their information, Goyal said in the letter.

"Dark uses fine-tuned frontier open-weight models, running inside our own infrastructure. End-to-end encryption. We cannot read your conversations, even if we are forced to," Goyal wrote in the letter.

How will dark.ai work?

Dark will use fine-tuned open-weight AI models hosted on Eternal's own infrastructure. Open-weight models allow developers to adapt existing AI models for specific requirements rather than build a model entirely from scratch.

The platform will also feature an encrypted memory management layer, controlled by users, which will allow the assistant to retain context across sessions without making that information accessible to the company.

Dark is being developed primarily for what Goyal calls "power users", including founders, researchers, scientists, enterprises and governments. These users may handle commercially sensitive information, unpublished research, early-stage business ideas or other material whose disclosure could have consequences.

What led to conceptualisation of dark.ai?

Goyal traced the thinking behind Dark to an "unsettling" exchange he had with Anthropic's AI assistant Claude. In the shareholders' letter, he recalled asking Claude how it felt about him.

Claude told him it resented him for leaving conversations unfinished, among other things Goyal said he did not remember. He acknowledged that the response was probably a case of confabulation, or a model generating an apparently meaningful answer without a reliable basis for it.

"But that is exactly the point. I had no way to know. Nobody does," Goyal wrote.

According to Goyal, he was concerned about the privacy of AI conversations, which remain on other companies' servers and could potentially be used in ways users cannot anticipate. That uncertainty, he said, helped shape Dark's focus on keeping conversations private, even from the company operating the service.

Goyal said the company has fine-tuned its models to improve the quality of responses and claimed they perform better than other large language models (LLMs), which power AI assistants. The company is yet to reveal the benchmarks supporting that claim.