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Canada approves DRL's Ozempic generic after months of regulatory logjam

DRL is the first company to receive market authorisation for a generic semaglutide injection in Canada. It is the first generic semaglutide to be approved in a G7 country

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

DRL has received a Notice of Compliance (NOC) from Health Canada for its generic semaglutide injection.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

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Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) said on Wednesday it has received approval from Health Canada to sell a generic version of the weight-loss and diabetes drug semaglutide, ending months of regulatory delays and opening access to a major Western market.
 
“DRL has received a Notice of Compliance (NOC) from Health Canada for its generic semaglutide injection,” the company said in a statement. The market authorisation covers dosage forms of 2 mg and 4 mg pens.
 
DRL is the first company to receive market authorisation for a generic semaglutide injection in Canada. It is the first generic semaglutide to be approved in a G7 country.
 
 
The approval comes almost six months after the Hyderabad-based drugmaker got a non-compliance notice from the Canadian health regulator in October last year.
 
Health Canada had requested additional information and clarifications on specific aspects of the submission – a step that delayed the approval process.

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“With launch preparations underway, DRL is well-positioned to bring this important treatment option available to Canadian patients,” the company said.
 
There is a rush to launch generic versions of semaglutide, as Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk lost exclusive rights on the drug in major markets early this year.
 
Canada became the first major Western market to see semaglutide lose exclusivity on January 4 this year, positioning DRL to lead the first wave of generic launches.
 
Erez Israeli, chief executive officer of DRL, said Canada is a priority market and the company is dedicated to providing “innovative, high-quality and affordable glucagon-like peptide” treatment for diabetes patients in the country.
 
“Additionally, with our in-house development capabilities, we are committed to ensuring a reliable and consistent supply of this important therapy for Canadian patients,” he said.
 
Around 3.9 million people in Canada (9.7 per cent of the population) live with diagnosed diabetes, according to the Public Health Agency. More than 6 per cent of adults have prediabetes, putting them at a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
 
Data from market research firm IQVIA shows that the Canadian semaglutide market was valued at $1.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach over $4 billion by 2035.
 
DRL’s shares were trading at Rs 1,345.85 a piece on the BSE at 1 pm, down 8.90 points from the previous day’s trade.
 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

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