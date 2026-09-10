Canara Bank to raise up to ₹4,500 crore via AT1 bonds next Wednesday

Canara Bank plans to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore through Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds next Wednesday, the lender said in a statement.

The bank's board has authorised a capital-raising plan of up to Rs 4,500 crore via AT1 bonds and Rs 4,000 crore via Tier 2 bonds.

The AT1 bonds will be perpetual debt instruments with a call option after five years, subject to regulatory clearance. ICRA Ratings and India Ratings have both assigned the bonds a rating of AA+ with a stable outlook.

The coupon rate is expected to be in the range of 7.85-7.90 per cent.

The bank said the capital raise comes as it continues to grow across its key business segments, with total business on track to reach Rs 30 trillion, driven by growth in deposits and advances across retail, agriculture, MSME and corporate segments.

Canara Bank also pointed to its participation in the Reserve Bank of India's FCNR(B) swap facility, under which it mobilised $5.80 billion, citing this as a reflection of its domestic and international presence and customer base.