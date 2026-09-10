Capital Group fund buys 1.95% stake in Sri Lotus Developers for ₹190 cr

Smallcap World Fund Inc, a fund managed by investment manager Capital Group, has acquired a 1.95 per cent stake in Sri Lotus Developers & Realty for about Rs 190 crore through an open-market transaction at Rs 199 a share.

The transaction comes as promoter Anand Kamalnayan Pandit sold 97.70 lakh shares, or 2 per cent of the company’s issued and paid-up equity share capital, to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s minimum public shareholding requirements.

The Mumbai-based real estate developer’s shares listed on the BSE closed at Rs 207 apiece on Thursday, valuing the company at Rs 10,116.58 crore. Pandit’s share sale reduced promoter and promoter-group holding from 81.87 per cent to 79.87 per cent.

Earlier, Sri Lotus Developers, which focuses on luxury residential redevelopment in Mumbai, reported pre-sales of Rs 408 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), up 567 per cent from a year earlier. Profit after tax rose 71 per cent to Rs 44 crore.

Sri Lotus had around Rs 623 crore in net cash and no net debt at the end of the quarter. The company’s estimated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin was 36 per cent, while return on equity stood at 26 per cent.

The company has a pipeline of 20 projects with an aggregate gross development value of around Rs 20,000 crore, with projects across Mumbai markets including Juhu, Versova, Carter Road, Bandstand and Prabhadevi. It has projected an 82 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue and a 73 per cent CAGR in profit after tax between FY26 and FY29.

The company is banking on the redevelopment opportunity across the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR). Mumbai has an estimated 13,500 buildings awaiting redevelopment, with less than 7 per cent of the potential opportunity addressed, according to the company.