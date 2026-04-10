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Capri Global to raise ₹500 cr via bonds, shift focus to debt markets: MD

The non-banking finance company will issue bonds with maturities of two, three, five and 10 years

Capri Global Capital

The company will offer annual coupon ‌rates of 9.00 per cent for two-year bonds

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

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India's Capri Global Capital will raise ₹500 crore ($54.05 million) through a public bond issue, and will rely more ‌on debt markets than bank loans for funding this fiscal year, a top executive said on Thursday.

The issuance marks the first tranche of a larger ₹2,000 crore plan through public issues.

"We aim to launch a couple of public issues in the financial year, once the first issue sees success," Managing Director Rajesh Sharma said.

The non-banking finance company will issue bonds with maturities of two, three, five and 10 years. For the three- and five-year tenors, investors can also choose monthly interest payouts.

 

The company will offer annual coupon ‌rates of 9.00 per cent for two-year bonds, 9.15 per cent for three-year, 9.30 per cent for five-year, and 9.50 per cent for 10-year bonds.

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For investors opting for monthly payouts, the rates are slightly lower: 8.80 per cent for three-year bonds and 8.93 per cent for five-year bonds, translating into effective yields of 9.15 per cent and 9.30 per cent, respectively.

The bonds are rated 'AA' by Acuite Ratings and Infomerics Valuation, and will open for subscription on April 15. The proceeds will ​be used for on-lending and for interest payments on existing borrowings.

In the broader market, Indian companies ‌raised around ₹10,700 crore through public debt issues in the previous financial year, up from ₹8,150 crore in fiscal 2025.

Focus on debt

The ​company, ‌which has assets under management of around ₹30,000 crore, is looking to increase ‌the share of capital market borrowings on its books and will focus more on bond issuances this year.

"Apart from the public issue, we will also continue ‌to ​tap the private ​placement and commercial paper market," Sharma said.

Currently, capital markets comprise around 20 per cent of the company's total borrowings, and Capri aims to raise that ‌share to around ​40 per cent-50 per cent, the MD added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Capri Global Capri Global Capital India bond market NBFC

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

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