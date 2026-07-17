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Cars24 says AI is becoming its operating system as usage surges across biz

The SoftBank-backed auto-tech firm processed more than 1.1 trillion AI tokens in Q1FY27 as artificial intelligence expanded across engineering, lending and customer support

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Cars24's AI handled customer interactions at scale during the quarter

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

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SoftBank-backed auto-tech platform Cars24 said it has made significant progress in its transformation into a consumer AI company, processing more than 1.1 trillion AI tokens during the April-June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), nearly tripling AI consumption over the last two quarters. AI token spend now accounts for 8.88 per cent of the company's central salary run rate, up from 2.17 per cent just two quarters ago, as Cars24 continues to replace manual workflows with AI-led systems across customer engagement, operations and engineering.
 
"AI is no longer improving isolated workflows; it is becoming the operating system of Cars24. Processing over one trillion AI tokens in a single quarter reflects the scale at which intelligence now powers every part of our business," said Vikram Chopra, founder and CEO, Cars24. "From customer conversations and vehicle inspections to engineering and operations, we are building one AI that understands context, learns continuously and simplifies every stage of vehicle ownership."
 
 
AI adoption is now widespread across Cars24, with 95 per cent of employees using AI weekly and 85 per cent daily. In engineering, 89 per cent of production code is AI-assisted, and nearly all code reviews use AI, helping triple average engineer productivity.
 
Cars24's AI handled customer interactions at scale during the quarter. AI voicebots managed 2.58 million conversation minutes, up 30.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while AI chatbots processed more than 550,000 customer requests, a 128 per cent increase.
 
AI has also become central to core operations. AI-led systems conducted 80 per cent of vehicle inspections (2.88 lakh) during the quarter, up from 25 per cent in the previous quarter, while AI-led loan disbursals rose to 65 per cent, more than doubling from 30 per cent.

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Its AI-powered inspection platform, built on more than one million vehicle inspections, reduced average inspection time from 45 minutes to 26 minutes, saving nearly 91,000 inspector-hours during the quarter.
 
Conversational AI now handles nearly 20 per cent of customer interactions across buying, selling and financing, while AI voice agents deliver conversion rates comparable to those of human calling teams.
 
Looking ahead, Cars24 is building a unified AI layer that uses its 11 years of proprietary vehicle, pricing and transaction data to connect buying, selling, financing and ownership services through a shared customer memory.
 

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

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