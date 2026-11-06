Cashfree makes its checkout readable for AI agents to speed up payments

At a time when artificial intelligence (AI) agents are increasingly shopping on behalf of users, payments technology company Cashfree on Friday launched Checkout for Agents, which lets such agents work through its checkout pages and help complete payments, with the customer approving the final transaction.

The feature lets AI agents interact with Cashfree’s checkout through a set of defined actions instead of having to read and click through a page built for humans.

The firm said it was rolling it out to all its merchants. Merchants get this with no new integration or engineering work.

The push for a machine-readable checkout comes as personal AI agents such as Instinct and Grok Bot, which can handle tasks from ordering groceries to booking travel, are gaining users quickly in India and globally.

The feature is built on WebMCP, a web standard proposed by Google and Microsoft engineers earlier this year that lets websites tell AI agents what actions they can take on a page.

Cashfree said WebMCP could cut the tokens, the units of computing that AI models are billed by, that an agent uses to complete a checkout by more than 40 per cent. Without it, an agent has to work its way through a page built for humans, figuring out where the order amount is shown and how to select a payment method, one step at a time.

“We spoke to more than 50 founders building AI agents, and bringing WebMCP to our checkout was the clearest way to solve this for every merchant on Cashfree at once, without forcing them to make changes to the integration,” said Reeju Datta, co-founder, Cashfree.

The feature would allow agents to reach payments in fewer steps and make them less likely to stall or fill in the wrong field, with the customer approving the final payment, Cashfree said.

Each step an agent takes costs tokens, and extra steps can quickly eat into usage limits.

While some personal agents are free or offer free usage tiers, others already charge, often in proportion to the tokens consumed. As more agents move to paid plans, Cashfree expects the cost of each task to show up in what users pay, and a checkout that needs fewer tokens would make every agent-led purchase cheaper.

For merchants, orders that come through an agent are more likely to be completed at the payment page and less likely to be abandoned, the company said in a statement.

Cashfree’s Checkout for Agents also gives merchants a clearer view of who is paying. When an agent works through Cashfree’s WebMCP tools, the browser marks those actions as coming from an agent, so merchants can tell agent-assisted payments apart from those a customer makes directly, it said.

It also gives agents a defined route to pay through the checkout of a regulated payment aggregator, which helps keep agent-led payments safe as their use grows.