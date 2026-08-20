Cashfree Payments net loss at ₹118.5 cr in FY26; revenue jumps 51%

Fintech firm Cashfree Payments India Private Limited has narrowed its consolidated net losses to Rs 118.5 crore in the financial year ended March 2026, according to the company's regulatory filings accessed via business intelligence platform Tofler.

The firm had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 154 crore in the previous financial year (FY25).

The company's revenue from operations grew over 51 per cent to Rs 967.4 crore in FY26 from Rs 640.1 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Total revenue, which includes other income of Rs 5.04 crore, stood at Rs 972.5 crore for the period under review.

On the expenditure side, total expenses increased to Rs 1,090.9 crore in FY26, compared to Rs 794.7 crore in FY25.

Employee benefit expenses, however, saw a marginal decline to Rs 239.3 crore from Rs 243.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Akash Sinha, Co-founder & CEO, Cashfree Payments, said: "FY26 was one of the most consequential years for Cashfree Payments. We came close to the Rs 1,000 crore milestone and achieved EBITDA profitability in March 2026. Our focus now is to be EBITDA profitable through all of FY27, and to scale into a Rs 3,000 crore company over the next two to three years. This will be led by our growth in the SMB segment and cross-border payments." The fintech firm backed by SBI, Y Combinator, and Krafton holds RBI licences for Payment Aggregator (PA), Payment Aggregator-Cross Border (PA-CB), and Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI).

"In FY26, our cross-border operations reached scale, grew our merchant base significantly, and doubled down on AI-native infrastructure. FY27 will be the year we demonstrate that at a full-year level," Sinha had said earlier.

The company said its active merchant base grew 50 per cent year-on-year in FY26, with growth distributed across both enterprise and small and medium business (SMB) segments.