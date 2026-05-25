Cashfree Payments plans over $100 million funding round in FY27

For this, the company has appointed a banker and is exploring discussions with investors.

The Bengaluru-based company last raised $53 million in 2025 in a Series C round led by Korean digital entertainment major Krafton, along with participation from its existing investor Apis Growth Fund II.

The expected funding round is being counted as “one last round” before the company begins preparations to go public over the next three years, Sinha told Business Standard.

“It’s also more like a pre-IPO round. Technically, it would be Series D, but from the company point of view, I think we want to do one last round before we start going in that direction in the next three years,” he said.

In a statement, the company said that it was on track to achieve full-year Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) profitability in FY27.

The company claimed to have recorded around ₹1,000 crore in revenue in FY26, growing 55 per cent over the previous year.

Sinha said the firm was targeting threefold to fourfold growth in the company’s topline over the next few years before narrowing down listing plans.

Cashfree said the firm was targeting a 25 per cent contribution to revenue from its cross-border business over the next few years.