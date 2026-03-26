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SBI fraud case: CBI conducts searches at Reliance Telecom, ex-directors

The agency acted on a complaint from SBI about it being defrauded and suffering a wrongful loss of ₹114.98 crore

Anil Ambani's company, Reliance Telecon, slipped into insolvency in 2019. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Anil Ambani's company, Reliance Telecom, slipped into insolvency in 2019. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

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The CBI has conducted searches at the residences of two former directors of Reliance Telecom and the company office after registering an FIR against them in connection with an alleged fraud of ₹114.98 crore in State Bank of India, officials said on Thursday.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against M/s. Reliance Telecom Ltd., Sh. Satish Seth (then Director), Sh. Gautam B Doshi (then Director), unknown public servants and unknown others for offences of conspiracy, cheating under IPC and criminal misconduct and abuse of official position under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement here.

 

The agency acted on a complaint from SBI about it being defrauded and suffering a wrongful loss of ₹114.98 crore, she said.

"SBI was a member of the consortium of 11 banks which had sanctioned a total of ₹735 crore Term Loan facility to Reliance Telecom Ltd," the CBI said.

The agency has conducted searches in Mumbai at the residence of Satish Seth, Gautam B. Doshi and the registered office of Reliance Telecom Ltd. Various documents connected with the loan transactions have been recovered, the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

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