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Home / Companies / News / CBI files fresh case against Anil Ambani, RCom in ₹3,750 cr LIC fraud case

CBI files fresh case against Anil Ambani, RCom in ₹3,750 cr LIC fraud case

The insurer suffered a loss of over ₹3,750 crore and ordered a forensic audit against the company

ED links Anil Ambani firms to loan diversion; summons him August 5

Industrialist Anil Ambani | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

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The CBI on Wednesday registered a fresh case against industrialist Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications Ltd for allegedly causing a loss of ₹3,750 crore to Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, officials said.

The CBI has filed the case for the alleged offences of conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the LIC, making it the fourth case against the company and Anil Ambani, they said.

The agency has alleged that LIC was fraudulently induced to subscribe to Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs. 4500 crore between 2009 and 2012 on the basis of false representations made by Reliance Communications Ltd. and its management regarding the financial health of the company, and security and asset cover offered to LIC while subscribing to the NCDs.

 

The insurer suffered a loss of over ₹3,750 crore and ordered a forensic audit against the company.

The forensic audit report dated October 15, 2020, conducted by BDO India LLP, reported that RCOM and its management had resorted to misutilisation of funds raised from banks and financial institutions, routing of funds through subsidiaries, misuse of sale invoice financing, discounting of fictitious bills, systematic siphoning of funds through inter-company deposits/shell related entities, creating and write-off of fictitious debtors and receivables and gross overstatement of security.

It said there was a mismatch between the charges and the assets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Reliance Communications CBI Company News

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

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