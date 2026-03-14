Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CBI questions Anil Ambani's son again in ₹228 crore bank fraud case

CBI questions Anil Ambani's son again in ₹228 crore bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at Jai Anmol Ambani's residence on December 9, 2025, after lodging an FIR against him and others

ED links Anil Ambani firms to loan diversion; summons him August 5

| Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CBI questioned Anil Ambani's son, Jai Anmol Ambani, for nearly five hours for a second consecutive day on Saturday in connection with an alleged Rs 228-crore fraud involving the Union Bank of India, officials said.

Jai Anmol Ambani, the former director of Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), was quizzed at the federal agency's headquarters here in connection with the bank-fraud case, in which he was booked along with RHFL's former CEO and whole-time director Ravindra Sudhakar, among others, they said.

There was no immediate reaction from the company.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at Jai Anmol Ambani's residence on December 9, 2025, after lodging an FIR against him and others.

 

The CBI had acted on a complaint from the Union Bank of India (previously, the Andhra Bank), alleging that the company did not repay the credit availed from the bank, which turned the account into a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2019.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED attaches 31 immovable properties worth ₹581.65 crore in RHFL, RCFL case

K Kavitha

CBI serves Delhi High Court notice to Kavitha in excise policy case

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI raids 15 sites across states in scam linked to overseas fintech firm

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI arrests Darwin Labs co-founder in ₹20,000 cr Gain Bitcoin scam case

Vijay, TVK

CBI summons TVK chief Vijay to appear on March 15 in Karur stampede probe

The CBI registered a criminal case against RHFL -- a Reliance ADA Group company -- its promoters and directors and unidentified bank officials on the basis of the bank's complaint on allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct, and thereby causing a wrongful loss of Rs 228.06 crore to the bank, a CBI spokesperson said on Friday.

"The account of Reliance Home Finance Limited was declared as an NPA on September 30, 2019, and as fraud on October 10, 2024, by the Union Bank of India...," she said.

RHFL had availed loans to the tune of Rs 5,572.35 crore from 18 banks, financial institutions, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and corporate bodies, including the Union Bank of India, the CBI spokesperson said.

"A thorough investigation is being conducted into the allegations of defrauding all the banks/FIs (financial institutions), etc. by the accused company," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

She added that the agency had obtained search warrants from a special CBI court in Mumbai and conducted searches at two official premises of RFHL and the residential premises of Jai Anmol Ambani and Sudhakar in Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Drukair to resume Bangkok flights, add Singapore service via Guwahati

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus drug Desidustat for renal anaemia gets regulatory nod in China

Brigade Hotels

Brigade Group enters industrial realty with 25-acre park in Bengaluru

VA Tech Wabag

VA TECH WABAG wins ₹1,000 crore ADB-funded Chennai water grid project

Hettich

Hettich opens new Indore plant; eyes India as key global manufacturing hub

Topics : CBI Anil Ambani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance