CCI approves Advent's ₹3,150-crore investment in Yatharth Hospitals

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared a proposed ₹3,150-crore investment by US private equity firm Advent International in Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, paving the way for the investor to acquire a 24.9 per cent stake in the hospital chain.

Yatharth Hospitals announced on September 17, 2026, that Advent International (Advent), a leading global private equity investor, had entered into a definitive agreement to invest ₹3,150 crore of primary capital in the company.

The investment is likely to bring fresh funds directly into Yatharth, which plans to use the capital to expand its hospital network. Unlike a deal in which an investor buys shares from existing owners, this transaction involves a primary capital infusion, with the money going to the company. Yatharth operates nine multi-speciality hospitals with around 2,800 beds. The company plans to increase its capacity to more than 5,000 beds over the next three years.

The next phase of growth is expected to be driven by capacity creation, deeper clinical specialisation, technology adoption and expansion into underserved and high-growth catchment areas, Yatharth Hospitals said in its FY26 annual report.

After this investment, Advent will become a significant minority shareholder in the hospital chain, while the founding Tyagi family will continue to be its largest shareholder.

The Competition Commission's release on Tuesday identified Rasmalai Limited as the acquirer and said it was indirectly controlled by investment funds managed or advised by Advent and its affiliates. The release said Rasmalai Limited currently has no business activities or presence in India.

The CCI examines proposed mergers and acquisitions that fall within the thresholds prescribed under the Competition Act, 2002, to assess whether they could adversely affect competition in the relevant markets in India. A detailed order from the commission is awaited.