The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed investment in container freight station operator Calyx Container Terminals by Samara alternative investment funds (AIFs). Calyx is likely to acquire a stake in logistics company Associated Road Carriers (ARC) before merging with it, the regulator’s release said.

The proposed merger is likely to bring Calyx’s container freight station business and ARC’s logistics and surface transportation operations under one corporate entity, with Samara’s investment funds participating in the arrangement through their stake in Calyx.

Put simply, upon completion of the transaction, ARC would be the surviving entity in the proposed merger, with Calyx merging into it. Detailed orders from the regulator are awaited.

Samara AIF – Scheme I LVF and Samara AIF III India are Category II alternative investment funds registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) under the Sebi (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012. They are managed or advised by Samara Alternate Investment Management LLP.

Calyx, incorporated in 2006, provides container freight station facilities in India. ARC is an unlisted public limited company incorporated in 1972 and provides logistics and surface transportation services across the country.

The CCI examines proposed mergers and acquisitions that fall within the thresholds prescribed under the Competition Act, 2002, to assess whether they could adversely affect competition in the relevant markets in India. A detailed order from the commission is awaited.