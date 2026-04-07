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Home / Companies / News / CCI clears Advent to acquire 14.3% stake in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

CCI clears Advent to acquire 14.3% stake in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

In another release, CCI approved the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity shareholding of KNR SPVs by Indus Infra Trust from KNR Constructions Ltd

Aditya Birla housing finance

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 9:26 PM IST

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Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday cleared Advent International's proposal to acquire a 14.3 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd.

The development came after the boards of Aditya Birla Capital and Aditya Birla Housing Finance, in February 2026, approved a proposal for a primary capital infusion of ₹2,750 crore in ABHFL, from Indriya Ltd, one of the entities of Advent International.

"The proposed combination envisages acquisition of equity shares (by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis) amounting to 14.286 per cent of the post-issue paid up equity share capital of the Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd, on a fully diluted basis by the Indriya Ltd," the regulator said in a release.

 

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd (ABHFL) is engaged in the business of providing home loans, loans against property, construction finance loans, and lease rental discounting loans. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL).

"CCI approves the acquisition of equity shares amounting to 14.286 per cent of the Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited, by the Indriya Limited," Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a post on X.

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Post-transaction Aditya Birla Housing Finance will be valued at ₹19,250 crore.

In a separate release on Tuesday, the competition watchdog granted its nod for the acquisition by Citrus Investment LLC (Citrus) of additional shareholding of 0.4 per cent in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd (HCM) and sole control of its 50:50 joint venture, HCJI Holdings K K (HCJI).

Citrus operates as an investment vehicle to hold shares and is not engaged in any other businesses or activities in India or globally, while HCM is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is engaged in the business of manufacturing construction equipment.

In another release, CCI approved the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity shareholding of KNR SPVs by Indus Infra Trust from KNR Constructions Ltd.

Indus Infra Trust is a Sebi-registered infrastructure investment trust, while KNR SPVs has been incorporated as special purpose vehicles by KNR.

KNR SPVs entered into concession agreements with the National Highway Authority of India for developing, building, operating and maintaining infrastructure projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model.

"CCI approves acquisition of 100 per cent equity shareholding of KNR SPVs by Indus Infra Trust from KNR Constructions Limited," CCI said on X.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 9:26 PM IST

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