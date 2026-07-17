CCI dismisses plea against Jio, 4,500 firms over anti-competitive conduct

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday refused to order an investigation into allegations of anti-competitive conduct against Reliance Jio Infocomm Private Limited and over 4,500 companies across multiple sectors, saying the claims were unsupported by material evidence, reported Bar and Bench.

The plea filed by one Goutam Mohanta, accused companies operating across sectors including telecommunications, logistics, Government e-Marketplace (GeM) procurement, energy, infrastructure, cement, steel, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and real estate of indulging in price coordination, market sharing, bid-rigging, exclusionary practices and abuse of dominance in violation of the Competition Act.

In the telecom sector, the complainant alleged that operators in eastern and north-eastern India offered similar tariff plans, including common 28-day and 84-day recharge periods, and adopted comparable pricing and data policies. However, the CCI held that the allegations were based solely on comparisons of publicly available recharge plans and were unsupported by any evidence indicating coordination or a "meeting of minds" among the companies, reported Bar and Bench.

A coram comprising CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur and Members Sweta Kakkad and Deepak Anurag closed the case, and said in its brief, "The Commission is of the view that mere existence of parallel or similar pricing in an oligopolistic market cannot by itself be prima facie indicative of prohibited conduct under Section 3 of the Act."

The complaint also alleged price alignment, route allocation and exclusionary practices in the logistics sector, claiming that independent operators quoted nearly identical freight rates for transporting commodities such as cement, clinker, fertilisers and coal.

However, the commission noted that no freight quotations, invoices, bid documents, rate charts or correspondence had been submitted to substantiate the claims. It also observed that the complaint did not identify the entities involved, the routes or the period during which the alleged coordination took place.

The CCI also found that allegations of bid-rigging on the GeM platform were found to be unsubstantiated. While the complainant pointed to repeated participation by the same vendors and concentration of contracts among a few companies, the Commission said no companies were specifically identified, and no material was presented to establish coordination, information exchange, or bid rotation, Bar and Bench's report stated.

Furthermore, the CCI observed that the allegations concerning the remaining sectors were broad and lacked sector-specific facts, with no company assigned a specific role in any alleged anti-competitive conduct. It held that directing an investigation based on such material would amount to a "roving and fishing inquiry" without foundational facts, reported Bar and Bench.