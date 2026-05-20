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CCI okays Blackstone, investors' stake acquisition offer in Neysa Networks

Competition Commission of India clears Blackstone-backed investment in AI cloud firm Neysa Networks

The development came after Neysa, in February this year, announced that private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone and co-investors have entered into definitive agreements to invest in the company | Image: Company Website

The development came after Neysa, in February this year, announced that private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone and co-investors have entered into definitive agreements to invest in the company | Image: Company Website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 8:21 PM IST

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Fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday approved a proposal of Blackstone-backed PE funds and other investors to acquire a stake in AI acceleration cloud provider Neysa Networks.

The development came after Neysa, in February this year, announced that private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone and co-investors have entered into definitive agreements to invest in the company, enabling a USD 1.2 billion capital raise.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has cleared the proposed deal.

"CCI approves the acquisition of certain shareholding in Neysa Networks Private Limited by BCP Asia II Topco V Pte. Ltd, Asia II Topco XIV Pte. Ltd, and other investors," the competition watchdog said in a post on X.

 

Other equity investors in the transaction include Teachers' Venture Growth, TVS Capital, 360 ONE Assets, and Nexus Ventures.

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Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager with USD 1.3 trillion in assets under management, including global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, and hedge funds, etc.

Mumbai-based Neysa enables enterprises, startups, and public sector organisations to discover, deploy, and scale AI workloads securely and cost-effectively.

In February this year, Blackstone and co-investors provided equity capital of up to USD 600 million, based on which Neysa intends to secure an additional USD 600 million of debt financing, subject to documentation.

Following the funding, Neysa became a unicorn, crossing a USD 1 billion valuation.

This funding provides a material impetus to Neysa's planned scale-up and deployment of over 20,000 GPUs in India, helping to enable the country's AI revolution, the company said.

In a separate release, CCI granted its nod to Cube Highways Trust for the proposed acquisition of Baharampore - Farakka Highways Ltd, Devanahalli Tollway Pvt Ltd, Western MP Infrastructure and Toll Roads Pvt Ltd and Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd.

Cube Trust is a Sebi-registered infrastructure investment trust, while Baharampore - Farakka Highways Ltd, Devanahalli Tollway Pvt Ltd, Western MP Infrastructure and Toll Roads Pvt Ltd and Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd are engaged in the business of operating (through governmental concessions) roads and highways in India.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which monitors unfair business practices and promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Competition Commission of India Competition Commission of India CCI Blackstone acquisition

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 8:21 PM IST

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