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Home / Companies / News / CCI okays Torrent Power's proposal to acquire Nabha Power from L&T's arm

CCI okays Torrent Power's proposal to acquire Nabha Power from L&T's arm

Nabha Power Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Power Development Ltd (L&TPDL), and has been operating a 2x700 Megawatt supercritical thermal power plant at Rajpura, Punjab, since 201

Torrent Power, JERA

PHOTO: Company Website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 11:15 PM IST

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Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India has cleared Torrent Power's proposal to acquire 100 per cent stake in Nabha Power Ltd.

The move came after Torrent Power, in February 2026, said it entered into an agreement with L&T Power Development to acquire 100 per cent equity stakes in Nabha Power for an enterprise value of Rs 6,889 crore.

"The proposed combination entails the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares and non-cumulative optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (on a fully diluted basis) in Nabha Power Ltd by Torrent Power Ltd from L&T Power Development Ltd," the regulator said in a release on Tuesday.

 

Torrent Power is engaged in the business of power generation, transmission, distribution and manufacturing and supply of power transmission cables, and is a part of 'Torrent Group,' which is into power, pharmaceuticals and gas distribution sectors.

Nabha Power Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Power Development Ltd (L&TPDL), and has been operating a 2x700 Megawatt supercritical thermal power plant at Rajpura, Punjab, since 2014.

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L&TPDL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro.

"CCI approves the proposed acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares and non-cumulative optionally convertible redeemable preference shares in Nabha Power Ltd. by Torrent Power Ltd," the regulator said in a post on X.

After the completion of the acquisition, Torrent's operational capacity will increase from 5 GW to 6.4 GW.

The supercritical power asset reported a revenue of Rs 4,866 crore and adjusted EBITDA of Rs 1,153 crore in FY25 and a plant availability factor of 95.36 per cent.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Competition Commission of India CCI Torrent Power Company News BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 11:15 PM IST

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