CCI clears Xavier Niel's 5.1 bn euro Vodafone stake acquisition, 3 deals

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved four major corporate transactions, headlined by French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel's 5.1 billion euro acquisition of a 16.2 per cent stake in UK-based telecommunications major Vodafone Group PLC.

The Vodafone transaction is being executed through Vega SAS, a French holding company and subsidiary of Maya SAS, which serves as Niel's family investment vehicle.

Under an agreement first announced in July, Vega SAS is purchasing the 16.2 per cent stake from Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC. Upon completion, Vega SAS will emerge as the single largest shareholder in Vodafone Group.

Although Vega SAS does not have direct business operations in India, the transaction required mandatory review by the Indian competition regulator because of Vodafone's substantial domestic presence through its joint venture, Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Under Indian competition laws, global acquisitions crossing specified financial or ownership thresholds require CCI clearance to ensure they do not adversely affect competition in domestic markets.

The investment comes as Vodafone Group undergoes a major corporate restructuring across its European and African operations. The company has recently divested its Spanish and Italian businesses and completed a major network merger in the UK.

Alongside the global telecom transaction, the CCI approved three domestic deals spanning financial technology, renewable energy and power infrastructure.

In the fintech sector, the regulator approved the acquisition of a stake in Navi Ltd by MIH Payments Holdings BV.

The acquirer is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of global investment group Prosus NV and functions as an investment holding vehicle with portfolio companies operating in India.

Navi Ltd is the holding company of the Navi Group, which offers consumer-facing financial products and services through its subsidiaries via a unified mobile application.

In the energy sector, the CCI approved Aditya Birla Renewables' acquisition of Solenergi Power from Shell Overseas Investment BV.

Solenergi is a Mauritius-registered holding company with strategic interests in several solar and wind power generation entities across India.

Additionally, the CCI approved Adani Energy Solutions' acquisition of 100 per cent of IntelliSmart Infrastructure from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.

Both companies specialise in advanced electricity metering infrastructure, while IntelliSmart also deploys smart gas meters.

The regulator said detailed formal orders for all four transactions would be issued separately.