Saturday, October 31, 2026 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CCI clears Xavier Niel's 5.1 bn euro Vodafone stake acquisition, 3 deals

CCI clears Xavier Niel's 5.1 bn euro Vodafone stake acquisition, 3 deals

The regulator also approved transactions involving Prosus-backed Navi, Aditya Birla Renewables' acquisition of Solenergi Power and Adani Energy Solutions' purchase of IntelliSmart Infrastructure

Competition Commission of India (CCI) headquarters in New Delhi

In the energy sector, the CCI approved Aditya Birla Renewables' acquisition of Solenergi Power from Shell Overseas Investment BV | Image: Reuters

Shubham Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved four major corporate transactions, headlined by French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel's 5.1 billion euro acquisition of a 16.2 per cent stake in UK-based telecommunications major Vodafone Group PLC.
 
The Vodafone transaction is being executed through Vega SAS, a French holding company and subsidiary of Maya SAS, which serves as Niel's family investment vehicle.
 
Under an agreement first announced in July, Vega SAS is purchasing the 16.2 per cent stake from Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC. Upon completion, Vega SAS will emerge as the single largest shareholder in Vodafone Group.
 
Although Vega SAS does not have direct business operations in India, the transaction required mandatory review by the Indian competition regulator because of Vodafone's substantial domestic presence through its joint venture, Vodafone Idea Ltd.
 
 
Under Indian competition laws, global acquisitions crossing specified financial or ownership thresholds require CCI clearance to ensure they do not adversely affect competition in domestic markets.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Subscriber gains positive but Vodafone Idea yet to bridge funding gappremium

Competition Commission of India (CCI) headquarters in New Delhi

CCI clears Lakshmi Mittal family, Poonawalla's purchase of Rajasthan Royals

Sudha Pillai, joint secretary in the Department of Company Affairs in 1991, was actively involved in amending the MRTP law | Photo: Courtesy Sudha Pillai

The word control had become anathema for us in 1991: Sudha Pillaipremium

Competition Commission of India (CCI) headquarters in New Delhi

CCI invites public comments on PVR INOX proposal to discontinue VPF charges

UPI, gaming spends, real money games ban, Online Gaming Act 2025, rummy, poker, ludo, fantasy sports, IPL gaming, digital payments, debt collection, groceries

CCI closes antitrust inquiry against Google over real-money gaming apps

 
The investment comes as Vodafone Group undergoes a major corporate restructuring across its European and African operations. The company has recently divested its Spanish and Italian businesses and completed a major network merger in the UK.
 
Alongside the global telecom transaction, the CCI approved three domestic deals spanning financial technology, renewable energy and power infrastructure.
 
In the fintech sector, the regulator approved the acquisition of a stake in Navi Ltd by MIH Payments Holdings BV.
 
The acquirer is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of global investment group Prosus NV and functions as an investment holding vehicle with portfolio companies operating in India.
 
Navi Ltd is the holding company of the Navi Group, which offers consumer-facing financial products and services through its subsidiaries via a unified mobile application.
 
In the energy sector, the CCI approved Aditya Birla Renewables' acquisition of Solenergi Power from Shell Overseas Investment BV.
 
Solenergi is a Mauritius-registered holding company with strategic interests in several solar and wind power generation entities across India.
 
Additionally, the CCI approved Adani Energy Solutions' acquisition of 100 per cent of IntelliSmart Infrastructure from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.
 
Both companies specialise in advanced electricity metering infrastructure, while IntelliSmart also deploys smart gas meters.
 
The regulator said detailed formal orders for all four transactions would be issued separately.
 

More From This Section

IREDA

Jatin Kumar Nayak takes charge as Ireda chairman and managing director

Mukesh Ambani

Powered by fuel earnings, Reliance Industries tops Sep quarter estimates

Vinayak Godse, chief executive officer of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI)

Data Security Council unveils India-specific agentic AI liability guide

Hamleys

Reliance Industries seeks voluntary strike-off of UK Hamleys subsidiary

marathon, athletes, athletics, runners

World's top 50 marathons made $6 bn for host cities, TCS accounted for 53%

Topics : CCI Competition Commission of India Vodafone

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 1:43 PM IST