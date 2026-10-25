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Home / Companies / News / CCPA fines Hogar Technologies ₹1 lakh over misleading walkie-talkie ads

CCPA fines Hogar Technologies ₹1 lakh over misleading walkie-talkie ads

The authority said that advertisements must disclose operating frequencies, licensing requirements and other essential regulatory information to enable informed consumer decisions

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority. (Representative Image)

Ananya Podder New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2026 | 5:46 PM IST

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The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Kerala-based electronics company Hogar Technologies and Innovations for misleading advertisements and product listings of walkie-talkies that omitted regulatory information such as operating frequencies and applicable licensing requirements, officials said on Sunday.
 
“Such omissions could mislead consumers into believing that the devices could be legally operated without obtaining the requisite regulatory authorisations,” stated the CCPA.
 
“Personal mobile radios operating within the prescribed frequency range of 446.0–446.2 megahertz are exempt from the requirement of obtaining a licence, subject to applicable conditions. Other wireless radio frequency devices operating outside the exempted frequency range are subject to the relevant regulatory requirements.”
 
 
During an earlier investigation, the CCPA identified over 16,970 non-compliant listings of walkie-talkies across platforms and issued notices to 13 e-commerce entities, including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Meta (Facebook Marketplace), JioMart, IndiaMART and TradeIndia. Final orders against 12 entities have been passed, with cumulative penalties of ₹58 lakh imposed for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices.

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Topics : CONSUMER PROTECTION Fine Advertisement Misleading ads Kerala

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First Published: Oct 25 2026 | 5:46 PM IST