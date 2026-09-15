CCPA fines Rapido ₹10 lakh over dark patterns; Uber, Ola under review

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on ride-hailing platform Rapido for misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, unfair contracts and dark patterns that prompted riders to pay more before their rides were confirmed.

The action follows a sector-wide examination of cab and bike-taxi aggregator platforms to examine practices relating to pre-ride tipping and dynamic pricing. The examination of Uber and Ola in this regard is currently ongoing.

During its examination, CCPA found that the Rapido app displayed prompts such as “Higher the price, higher the chance of getting a ride” and “Captains aren't accepting at Rs 60. Try adding +10, +20, +30” while a rider’s booking was still being processed.

CCPA found that Rapido’s algorithm first quoted a fare to the rider and, after the rider booked at that fare, it prompted the rider to pay more on the grounds that drivers were not accepting the original price. The authority held that this practice creates a false impression that a rider’s chances of getting a ride quickly depend on paying an additional amount. The practice was held to constitute “Confirm Shaming”, a dark pattern identified under the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023.

The authority also examined Rapido’s ‘Set your price’ slider and found that it was colour-coded to influence the rider’s pricing decision. Here, raising the price displayed “higher chance of getting a ride” in green, and lowering the price triggered a red or orange warning. The slider also provided more room to increase the price than to decrease it. CCPA held that this amounted to a second dark pattern, “Interface Interference”, as the design of the interface visually steered consumers towards paying a higher amount.

According to the authority, the fare displayed to a rider at the time of booking already takes into account factors including distance, time, traffic, tolls and the amount payable to the captain. In this context, it found no justification for subsequently suggesting that the rider pay an additional amount for the same ride before the ride had commenced. CCPA observed that a tip is ordinarily a voluntary payment and also referred to the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, which require that any tipping feature be made available only after completion of the ride.

To this, Rapido had argued that tipping is voluntary, that its matching algorithm continues to operate irrespective of whether a rider pays an additional amount, and that the prompts merely reflected real-time negotiation similar to an offline conversation between a rider and a driver.

However, CCPA rejected these submissions, holding that the timing and design of the prompts placed pressure on the rider at the very moment when the rider was most dependent on the platform. It further noted that Rapido had not placed any data on record demonstrating that paying an additional amount actually increases the likelihood of a rider getting a ride.