CCPA orders Ola to stop advance tipping feature, imposes ₹10 lakh fine

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh on ANI Technologies Private Limited, which operates Ola , for misleading consumers into making additional payments to improve their chances of securing a ride, reported Bar and Bench. In an order dated November 10, the CCPA held that Ola's practice of prompting customers to pay extra before a driver accepted their booking amounted to a misleading advertisement, an unfair trade practice and an unfair contract under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The Authority directed the platform to discontinue the practice and imposed a penalty on the company. The CCPA also ordered Ola to remove prompts, messages and interface designs that psychologically pressured consumers into making additional payments before their rides were confirmed. It directed the platform to comply with consumer protection guidelines and submit a compliance report within 15 days.

What triggered the CCPA action against Ola?

The proceedings stemmed from a complaint received by the CCPA in May 2025 concerning Ola's advance tipping feature. While customers waited for a driver to accept their booking, the app displayed messages suggesting that paying an additional amount could improve their chances of getting a ride.

One such prompt read: "Adding a tip might help increase the chances of getting a ride faster."

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Ola defended the feature, arguing that the additional payment was voluntary and transferred directly to drivers without any deduction by the platform. The company maintained that the feature helped drivers accept commercially unattractive rides, particularly when the distance they had to travel to reach a passenger was relatively long. It also argued that making an additional payment did not guarantee quicker confirmation of a ride.

However, the Authority found that Ola's own data contradicted its claims. While the company claimed that tipping behaviour did not affect driver engagement or ride assignment, it also maintained that customers could pay a tip to improve their chances of securing a ride.

The Authority rejected Ola's argument that the additional payment was merely a voluntary tip. It observed that tipping ordinarily represented appreciation for services already rendered, whereas Ola solicited payments before drivers had even accepted bookings.

CCPA calls Ola's advance tipping feature a dark pattern

The Authority further held that Ola's interface amounted to confirm shaming, a dark pattern prohibited under the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023.

The CCPA also rejected the company's contention that the feature affected only a small proportion of customers. It said that the limited reach of a feature did not make it any less of a dark pattern. "A dark pattern does not cease to be one because it does not succeed with every consumer and a feature used by over one lakh ride requests in a single city cannot be described as insignificant," the order said.